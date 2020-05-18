With 3 fatalities, COVID-19 death toll climbs to 16 in J&K

With 3 fatalities, COVID-19 death toll climbs to 16 in J&KPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:15 IST
Three persons, including two women who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital here, taking the coronavirus death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 16, officials said. "A 75-year-old man from the Kokernag area of Anantnag district, who was undergoing treatment at the SMHS hospital here, died in the morning," an official said.
He said the man was shifted to the chest disease hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. A 65-year-old woman from Kulgam died due to cardiac arrest soon after she was admitted to a hospital here for treatment as she had tested positive for COVID-19.
She was admitted in the surgical ICU at the SMHS hospital, where she was undergoing treatment for subdural haemorrhage. Another woman, 75, also died due to COVID-19 at a hospital here. The woman, also hailing from Kokernag, was suffering from thyroid cancer, the official said. The number of COVID-related deaths in the Union Territory has now risen to 16.
