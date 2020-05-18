C'garh COVID-19 case count 93

The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh reached to 93 on Monday, with a middle-aged man testing positive for the coronavirus infection, a Health official said. The man had recently returned to Delhi and was kept in a quarantine facility in Surajpur, he said.

"His sample was sent for testing to Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Medical College in Raipur on May 15 which came out positive for the infection today," the official said. The COVID-19 case count in the state now stands at 93 but the number of active cases is 34 as 59 people have been discharged after recovery, he said.

Of the active cases, 20 are undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Raipur, six at COVID hospital in Mana Raipur, five at COVID hospital Bilaspur and two at Medical College Hospital Ambikapur, he said. Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 93, new cases 1, deaths 0, discharged people59, active cases 34, people tested so far 36,606.