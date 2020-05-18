Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh COVID-19 case count 93

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:23 IST
C'garh COVID-19 case count 93

The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh reached to 93 on Monday, with a middle-aged man testing positive for the coronavirus infection, a Health official said. The man had recently returned to Delhi and was kept in a quarantine facility in Surajpur, he said.

"His sample was sent for testing to Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Medical College in Raipur on May 15 which came out positive for the infection today," the official said. The COVID-19 case count in the state now stands at 93 but the number of active cases is 34 as 59 people have been discharged after recovery, he said.

Of the active cases, 20 are undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Raipur, six at COVID hospital in Mana Raipur, five at COVID hospital Bilaspur and two at Medical College Hospital Ambikapur, he said. Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 93, new cases 1, deaths 0, discharged people59, active cases 34, people tested so far 36,606.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC-Where U.S. coronavirus cases are on the rise

Most U.S. states reported a drop in new cases of COVID-19 for the week ended May 17, with only 13 states seeing a rise in infections compared to the previous week, according to a Reuters analysis.Tennessee had the biggest weekly increase wi...

30% tax on non-virginia tobacco can bring Rs 30,000 crore revenue: NHM

A non-governmental organisation has claimed that a 30 per cent tax on non-virginia tobacco can fetch Rs 30,000 crore revenue and it can be used by the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Health Forum NHM, which works in ...

Greek Super League hoping for June 6 return

The Greek Super League is waiting on government approval to return from its coronavirus-enforced suspension on June 6 after the leagues board voted unanimously on Monday to complete the 20192020 campaign. A positive decision to Mondays requ...

Man arrested for sharing morphed picture of Delhi BJP leader on social media

Delhi Police on Monday said that one person has been arrested for allegedly sharing a morphed and objectionable picture of Delhi BJP IT cell and social media co-convener Apurva Singh on social media. According to the police, the arrested ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020