Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: US company reports promising result vaccine development

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:26 IST
COVID-19: US company reports promising result vaccine development

In a significant development towards developing a vaccine for the coronavirus, an American biotechnology company on Monday said its initial vaccine tests in people have shown promising results and can stimulate an immune response against the virus. Moderna said that the first coronavirus vaccine to be tested in people appeared to be safe, according to a report in The New York Times.

It said the findings are based on results from the first eight healthy volunteers who each received two doses of the vaccine, starting in March. The people who received the doses “made antibodies that were then tested in human cells in the lab, and were able to stop the virus from replicating — the key requirement for an effective vaccine.” Further, the levels of those so-called neutralising antibodies matched the levels found in patients who had recovered after contracting the virus in the community.

Moderna has said it is proceeding on an accelerated timetable, with the second phase involving 600 people to begin soon, and a third phase to begin in July involving thousands of healthy people. The Food and Drug Administration gave Moderna the go-ahead for the second phase earlier this month as the US was ravaged by the virus pandemic.

Globally, 4.7 million people have been infected by the virus and over 315,000 have died. The NYT report added that if the trials go well, a vaccine could become available for widespread use by the end of this year or early 2021. Moderna’s chief medical officer Dr Tal Zaks said in an interview that the company is doing its best to make as many millions of doses as possible.

The company tested three doses of the vaccine -low, medium and high. The initial results are based on tests of the low and medium doses. The only adverse effect at those doses was redness and soreness in one patient’s arm where the shot was given. At the highest dose, three patients had fever, muscles and headaches and the symptoms went away after a day, Zaks said.

The report said that the high dose is being eliminated from future studies, not so much because of the side effects, but because the lower doses appeared to work so well that the high dose is not needed. “The lower the dose, the more vaccines we’ll be able to make,” Zaks said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

There will be staggered entry, exit timings for central govt employees joining office: Jitendra Singh to PTI.

There will be staggered entry, exit timings for central govt employees joining office Jitendra Singh to PTI....

Uber to lay off 3,000 workers in second cut this month

Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday it would cut about 3,000 jobs, in addition to the 3,700 it had announced earlier this month, as coronavirus-led restrictions sap demand for ride-hailing services.The company, which is also in talks with ...

GRAPHIC-Where U.S. coronavirus cases are on the rise

Most U.S. states reported a drop in new cases of COVID-19 for the week ended May 17, with only 13 states seeing a rise in infections compared to the previous week, according to a Reuters analysis.Tennessee had the biggest weekly increase wi...

30% tax on non-virginia tobacco can bring Rs 30,000 crore revenue: NHM

A non-governmental organisation has claimed that a 30 per cent tax on non-virginia tobacco can fetch Rs 30,000 crore revenue and it can be used by the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Health Forum NHM, which works in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020