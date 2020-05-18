Azar says 'hopeful' U.S. schools will reopen in fall -Fox News interview

Azar says 'hopeful' U.S. schools will reopen in fall -Fox News interviewReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 21:12 IST
U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Monday he was hopeful American schools would reopen in the fall, despite reports of a rare inflammatory syndrome in children that is believed to be linked to the coronavirus.
"We'll have to see how the disease progresses over the summer but I'm quite hopeful. I think we need to get back to school," Azar said in an interview with Fox News Channel.
