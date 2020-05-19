7 more COVID-19 cases reported in UP: KGMU, Lucknow

Seven more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh after 1,152 samples were tested for the infection, said the King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow. With a single-day jump of 4,970 cases, the COVID-19 count in India breached the one lakh mark on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total COVID-19 cases in the country reached 1,01,139. As many as 134 deaths were reported due to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,163. Out of the total confirmed cases, 39,174 have been cured/discharged/migrated so far. (ANI)