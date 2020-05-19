Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 11:21 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Senate grilling

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testify on Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee and are expected to answer questions about actions still needed to keep the world's largest economy afloat and missteps in rolling out some $3 trillion in aid so far. Two months into the United States' fight against the most severe pandemic to arise in the age of globalization, neither the health nor the economic war has been won. Many analysts fear the country has at best fought back worst-case outcomes.

In remarks broadcast Sunday night, Powell outlined the likely need for three to six more months of government financial help for firms and families and said "medical metrics" were the most important data for the U.S. economy right now. Glimmer of hope

An experimental COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna Inc , the first to be tested in the United States, produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers, according to very early data released by the biotech company on Monday. The vaccine has gotten the green light to start the second stage of human testing. In this Phase II, or midstage, trial designed to further test effectiveness and find the optimal dose, Moderna said it will drop plans to test a 250 mcg dose and test a 50 mcg dose instead.

Reducing the dose required to produce immunity could help spare the amount of vaccine required in each shot, meaning the company could ultimately produce more of the vaccine. Empty middle seat?

As air travel restarts, travellers, airlines and airports are grappling with a hodgepodge of rules put in place during the pandemic that will make flying different in almost every country. On planes, one of the biggest debates has been over whether middle seats should be empty. That would limit airplanes to two-thirds of their normal capacity, not enough for most airlines to make a profit without increasing fares.

Eating with your mask on Israeli inventors have developed a coronavirus mask with a remote control mouth that lets diners eat food without taking it off, a device they say could make a visit to a restaurant less risky.

A squeeze of a lever, much like a cyclist operating a handbrake, opens a slot in the front of the mask so that food can pass through. The process could get messy with ice cream or sauces, but more solid morsels can be gobbled up in a flash a la Pac-Man in the arcade game. (Compiled by Karishma Singh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Lendingkart raises Rs 320 cr equity funding led by FFH, Bertelsmann India Investments

Lendingkart Technologies on Tuesday said it has raised about Rs 320 crore in an equity funding round led by existing investors including Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte Ltd FFH, Bertelsmann India Investments, Sistema Asia Fund and IndiaQuo...

22,000 migrants return to C'garh so far by Shramik spl trains

As many as 22,000 migrant workers have returned to Chhattisgarh from different states by Shramik Special trains till Monday, an official said. The first train as part of the service arrived in the state on May 10.Since then, 22,000 migrant ...

UK announces new post-Brexit global tariff regime

The United Kingdom on Tuesday announced a new post-Brexit tariff regime to replace the European Unions external tariff, maintaining a 10 tariff on cars but cutting levies on tens of billions of dollars of supply chain imports. After decades...

Rocket hits near US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone

A rocket hit near the US embassy in Baghdad on early Tuesday morning and caused a large explosion, according to the militarys statement cited by CGTN, Chinas state news agency. The rocket was fired from an eastern district of Baghdad and hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020