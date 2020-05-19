Left Menu
WHO expects to have "more clarity" on Trump letter later in day

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 19-05-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 15:28 IST
WHO expects to have "more clarity" on Trump letter later in day
The World Health Organization (WHO) spokeswoman said on Tuesday that the agency had no immediate comment on a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump, but expected to have "more clarity" and a reaction later in the day. Trump, in a letter posted on Twitter, threatened on Monday to permanently halt funding for the WHO if it did not commit to improvements within 30 days, and to reconsider his country's membership of the U.N. agency.

"I saw the letter, for now, I don't have any reaction. We are very busy trying to finalize our agenda for the World Health Assembly," WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a U.N. briefing in Geneva on Tuesday, referring to its ongoing virtual assembly. "I am sure in the course of the day we will have more clarity and a reaction to this letter," she said.

