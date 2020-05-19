Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Insurers return part of auto premiums as coronavirus cuts driving

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:48 IST
FACTBOX-Insurers return part of auto premiums as coronavirus cuts driving

Major U.S. insurers are offering credit to auto and motorcycle policyholders following a decline in driving, as most Americans stay at home under widespread orders to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Following is a list of companies that have offered to return premiums: ALLSTATE CORP

Allstate, one of the largest U.S. auto insurers, said on Monday it would return more than $600 million in premiums to customers. Most customers will receive a "payback" of 15% of their monthly premium in April and May, the company said. AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE

The auto insurer said it would return a total of $200 million to auto insurance customers beginning in mid-April. Customers will receive $50 per vehicle covered by their policies, the company said. AVIVA CANADA

Aviva Canada said it was offering $100 million in additional immediate relief measures to drivers, including options that would reduce insurance premiums. Customers who have stopped driving entirely could reduce their auto insurance premiums by up to 75%. CHUBB

The world's largest-listed property and casualty insurance company said it will give personal auto insurance clients in the United States credit on annual renewal premiums, reflecting a 35% cut for the months of April and May. ERIE INSURANCE

The insurer said it would provide $200 million in dividends to personal and auto insurance customers in 12 states and the District of Columbia. This is in addition to the $200 million in rate reductions announced previously, bringing the total announced relief to $400 million. FARMERS INSURANCE

Farmers and 21st Century-branded auto customers will receive a 25% reduction in their April premium. The insurer said it has also implemented flexible payment plans and a temporary pause on cancellations. GEICO

Geico Corp, part of billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said it will offer about $2.5 billion of credits to its 19 million auto and motorcycle policyholders. The insurer said it will offer a 15% credit on policies up for renewal between April 8 and Oct. 7, averaging about $150 per auto policy and $30 per motorcycle policy. HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP

The company said http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20200410:nPnbnw3M2a it will return 15% of April and May auto premiums to its eligible personal lines customers. Hanover will also offer flexible bill payment options. LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE

Liberty Mutual Insurance will give personal auto insurance customers a 15% refund on two months of their annual premium, returning about $250 million to Liberty Mutual and Safeco personal auto insurance customers. METLIFE

The company said https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200410005128/en/MetLife-Relief-Auto-Insurance-Customers it is providing financial relief and preserving coverage in the event of missed payments. Active MetLife auto customers, who have paid to date, will receive a 15% credit for April and May based on their monthly premiums. PROGRESSIVE INSURANCE CORP

Among the largest U.S. auto insurers, Progressive said it would provide about $1 billion to personal auto customers. The company will credit eligible customers 20% of their April and May premiums. STATE FARM

The largest U.S. auto insurer said https://newsroom.statefarm.com/covid-19 it would pay $2 billion in dividend to its customers, with premium credit of about 25% for the period between March 20 and May 31. The company also said https://newsroom.statefarm.com/auto-rate-cuts-total-2-billion-savings it was working to reduce auto insurance rates in every state. The national average for the cuts is 11%, saving customers a total of about $2.2 billion.

TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC The insurer said http://investor.travelers.com/file/Index?KeyFile=403557655 it was giving U.S. personal auto insurance customers a 15% credit on their April and May premiums through its new stay-at-home auto premium credit program. It said it will continue to provide auto coverage to customers whose jobs include using their personal vehicles to make food, grocery, pharmacy and medical supply deliveries.

USAA USAA, America's fifth largest property-casualty insurer, said it will return a total of $800 million to its members.

Source: Company data

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

25 Quarantine facilities identified in Free State

The Free State government has identified 25 quarantine facilities to accommodate people who have had contact with COVID-19 patients.We have 10 quarantine facilities that are state-owned whilst 15 are privately-owned. The rest will be announ...

Soccer-Young Boys players agree to temporary wage cut

The players, coaching staff and management at Swiss champions Young Boys Bern have agreed to temporary wage cuts to help the club balance the books and pay its 140 support staff during the COVID-19 stoppage. It is natural for the team to sh...

OSRAM UV-C Lamps Show the Way Towards Total Protection Against COVID-19

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirThe global upheaval created by the Coronavirus outbreak and the deadly COVID-19 disease caused by it, have altogether highlighted the need for implementing social distancing and best hygiene practices, beside...

Bharti Airtel rallies over 11 pc after Q4 earnings, hits 1-yr high during intra-day

Shares of Bharti Airtel on Tuesday zoomed over 11 per cent after the company reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 23,722.7 crore during the reported quarter on broad-based strength, with all segments registering healthy underlying growth. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020