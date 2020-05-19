COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand rise to 104

Eight new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand, increasing the state tally to 104, said the state health department on Tuesday. "Eight new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Uttarakhand today. The total number of positive cases rise to 104," said the state health department in a bulletin.

According to the bulletin, 51 patients are active coronavirus cases while one patient has succumbed to the deadly virus. At present, there are 52 patients who have recovered from the disease.

The bulletin further informed that the doubling rate for the state in the last seven days is 12 days. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total COVID-19 cases in the country reached 1, 01,139. As many as 134 deaths were reported due to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,163.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 39,174 have been cured/discharged/migrated so far. (ANI)