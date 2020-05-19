Left Menu
Punjab grants govt college guest faculty lecturers 180 days maternity leave

The Punjab Government has decided to grant 180-day maternity leave to the guest faculty lecturers working in the government colleges on the lines of regular employees of the government.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 18:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab Government has decided to grant 180-day maternity leave to the guest faculty lecturers working in the government colleges on the lines of regular employees of the government. Punjab Higher Education Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said that this decision would benefit more than 1,000 lecturers working in the government colleges of the state.

Giving more details about this decision, Bajwa said that now the guest faculty lecturers would be entitled to avail maximum of 180 days maternity leave as per the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961. "This was the long-lasting demand of the guest faculty lecturers from the time of the previous government. Earlier, only the permanent and part-time lecturers had the facility to avail the benefit of maternity leave, but now the guest faculty lecturers have got a big relief after the implementation of this decision," he said.

Rahul Bhandari, Secretary of Higher Education said that after clearing all the technical issues, the decision regarding facility of maternity leave for guest faculty lecturers of government colleges has been now implemented. He further said that orders in this regard have been issued. (ANI)

