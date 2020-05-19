China protests support of U.S., others for Taiwan support at WHO

The Chinese envoy to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday denounced support shown by the United States and other members to Taiwan during its annual ministerial assembly. "There are still a few countries determined to plea for Taiwan authorities...," Chen Xu, the Chinese ambassador told the virtual assembly, saying this was "undermining global anti-epidemic efforts".

"This conduct is not acceptable," Chen added in response specifically to U.S. support for Taiwan following remarks by a senior U.S. diplomat which he dismissed as "political hype". Taiwan is not a member of the U.N. agency although a proposal was submitted to allow it to participate in the assembly as an observer. However, no invitation was issued due to a lack of consensus.