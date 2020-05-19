90 COVID-19 cases in Himachal so far

A total of 90 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Himachal Pradesh as of Tuesday, said the state health department in a bulletin. According to the bulletin, 45 patients have recovered from the disease while 38 patients are active coronavirus cases.

As of Tuesday, three deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in Himachal Pradesh and four cases have been migrated out of the state. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total COVID-19 cases in the country reached 1, 01,139. As many as 134 deaths were reported due to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,163.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 39,174 have been cured/discharged/migrated so far. (ANI)