New York's capital and surrounding area ready to reopen-governor

The region of New York that includes the state capital of Albany has been cleared to reopen on Wednesday after clearing a final hurdle related to contact tracing for the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a daily briefing.

Cuomo also said on Tuesday that the state would allow gatherings of up to 10 people for ceremonies during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago, Editing by Franklin Paul)