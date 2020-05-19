New York's capital and surrounding area ready to reopen-governor

New York's capital and surrounding area ready to reopen-governorReuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 21:52 IST
The region of New York that includes the state capital of Albany has been cleared to reopen on Wednesday after clearing a final hurdle related to contact tracing for the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a daily briefing.
Cuomo also said on Tuesday that the state would allow gatherings of up to 10 people for ceremonies during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago, Editing by Franklin Paul)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andrew Cuomo
- New York
- Albany
- Connecticut
- Chicago
ALSO READ
New York governor outlines reopening plan with construction, manufacturing first
New York to allow construction and manufacturing to reopen first-governor
New York to allow construction and manufacturing to reopen first-governor
Fears overnight closure of New York subway will push homeless 'into the shadows'
New York Times warns of ad sales drop after upbeat first-quarter results