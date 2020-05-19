Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Plan for no fans at Bulgarian matches runs into criticism

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:01 IST
Soccer-Plan for no fans at Bulgarian matches runs into criticism

Bulgarian authorities' decision to allow the domestic league to restart but without any fans in attendance after the COVID-19 stoppage has sparked widespread criticism from clubs and supporters in the Balkan country. The top-flight season, which has been on hold since mid-March as part of lockdown measures, will resume on June 5 in a shortened format with clubs already conducting team training.

However, several managers and players along with fans have criticised the government for allowing the reopening of cinemas and holding of concerts with spectators, maintaining a safe distance, while keeping soccer supporters away from stadiums. "Such matches are a parody," said Cristiano Giaretta, the sporting director at Bulgaria's most successful club CSKA Sofia. "They look like friendlies with no crowd, no intensity.

"This is not football," added the Italian. "Football includes full stadiums, people eating sandwiches..." Some fear the performance of players could suffer in the absence of spectators and a normal atmosphere at the grounds.

"The matches (in the Bulgarian league) with spectators were not very attractive and you can only imagine what they will look like without fans,” said Botev Plovdiv coach Ferario Spasov. "It’ll be only for the sake of appearance."

On Saturday, Germany's top-flight Bundesliga became the first major European soccer league to return to action, with several other championships also resuming without spectators this month. Fans are allowed at matches in Belarus. Bulgaria began easing its partial lockdown in late April but continued to enforce strict social measures on many of its citizens and businesses, helping to prevent a widespread community spread of the virus across the Black Sea state.

But the prospect that supporters will not be able to return to stadiums anytime soon has frustrated those in the game. "It’s so painful to see the empty seats," said goalkeeper Hristo Ivanov of Etar Veliko Tarnovo, who were 1991 champions.

"It’s hugely unfair to let people go to cinemas and concerts, allow shopping malls to reopen and not let fans at the stadiums. We are all much more tired mentally than physically and we are hungry and thirsty for sports and football." As of Tuesday, Bulgaria had 2,259 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 112 deaths.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Connah's Quay Nomads crowned Welsh champions after season cancelled

Wales top soccer league has been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Connahs Quay Nomads have been crowned champions for the first time, the Football Association of Wales FAW said on Tuesday. The Cymru Premier League season was brou...

Special envoys welcome Afghan deal, urge for responsible withdrawal of foreign troops

Expressing support for the Afghan peace process, special representatives from China, Iran, Pakistan and Russia welcomed the signing of the power-sharing deal between President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah and urged for a responsible w...

Dubai-returnee tests positive, total cases stands at 92 in HP

A Dubai-returnee tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the total number of positive cases to 92 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, officials said. Four people recovered from the disease in the state. Three were from Kangra, while one w...

Khattar holds video conference with CEOs, top management of 60 US firms

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar on Tuesday held a video conference with chief executives and top management of prominent US-based companies during which opportunities in various areas were discussed. A large number of opportunities includ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020