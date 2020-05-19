Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain ready to approve new credit lines to help companies cope with COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:09 IST
Spain ready to approve new credit lines to help companies cope with COVID-19

Spain said on Tuesday it would approve new liquidity lifelines to help companies and households weather the coronavirus crisis after releasing another tranche of the 100 billion euros of state-backed credit announced in March. "If companies and the productive sector need more liquidity, the government will obviously provide the liquidity mechanisms that will keep them alive," government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said following a cabinet meeting.

Her comments come a day after the governor of the Bank of Spain called for an extension of temporary liquidity measures to support companies in the worst-affected sectors, such as tourism. So far, the Spanish government has released credit lines worth 84.5 billion euros ($92.39 billion), including 20 billion euros released on Tuesday, of which 60 billion euros will go to support self-employed and small and mid-sized companies.

But banks, which are channelling these funds, as well as companies benefiting from the scheme have been complaining the loans are not granted fast and efficiently enough because of a lengthy authorisation process. Of the total amount released so far, the state-agency Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO) has guaranteed loans worth up to 38.6 billion euros.

When taking into account part of the risk assumed by lenders, the amount of financing through these credit lines is worth 50 billion euros. As part of the scheme, the state is guaranteeing around 80% of the amount borrowed by self-employed workers and small and medium-sized companies if they do not pay the money back and up to 70% in the case of larger companies.

The guarantees cover new or renewed lending but not restructured loans. ($1 = 0.9142 euros)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Connah's Quay Nomads crowned Welsh champions after season cancelled

Wales top soccer league has been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Connahs Quay Nomads have been crowned champions for the first time, the Football Association of Wales FAW said on Tuesday. The Cymru Premier League season was brou...

Special envoys welcome Afghan deal, urge for responsible withdrawal of foreign troops

Expressing support for the Afghan peace process, special representatives from China, Iran, Pakistan and Russia welcomed the signing of the power-sharing deal between President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah and urged for a responsible w...

Dubai-returnee tests positive, total cases stands at 92 in HP

A Dubai-returnee tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the total number of positive cases to 92 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, officials said. Four people recovered from the disease in the state. Three were from Kangra, while one w...

Khattar holds video conference with CEOs, top management of 60 US firms

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar on Tuesday held a video conference with chief executives and top management of prominent US-based companies during which opportunities in various areas were discussed. A large number of opportunities includ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020