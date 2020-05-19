Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala health minister slammed for 'incorrect' statements on poor healthcare in Goa

Kerala health minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday came under scathing criticism by Goa after she alleged in an international television news channel interview that a COVID-19 fatality in her state was that of a man from Goa who had travelled to Kerala due to inadequate healthcare facilities in Goa.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:43 IST
Kerala health minister slammed for 'incorrect' statements on poor healthcare in Goa
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala health minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday came under scathing criticism by Goa after she alleged in an international television news channel interview that a COVID-19 fatality in her state was that of a man from Goa who had travelled to Kerala due to inadequate healthcare facilities in Goa. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant took to Twitter to post: "I am appalled by the factually incorrect statements of Kerala Health Minister."

Shailaja had in the televised interview said that Kerala had only three deaths and the fourth fatality in the was that of a person who had travelled to Kerala from Goa for treatment. In a series of tweets, Sawant said that the "said patient to our knowledge and as confirmed by Kerala IDSP team is not from Goa and has not travelled from here for lack of health facilities."

He emphasised that Goa has a dedicated COVID 19 Hospital to deal with the pandemic. "7 patients have fully recovered after receiving treatment from the said hospital and we continue to treat COVID 19 patients from Goa as well as from other states," he said. The chief minister also pointed out that "Goa has outstanding healthcare facilities with Goa Medical College being one of the oldest and finest medical colleges in Asia. "For decades, we have been treating a large number of non-Goan patients, especially from our neighbouring states for different ailments."

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane also cornered Kerala's health minister and sought clarification over her statement. "It is disheartening to hear what Shailaja has erroneously stated in the interview on an international platform. In such times when the world stands united, each state is fighting the battle with all its forces, it is my humble request to Shailaja ji to refrain from making incorrect statements that can damage the reputation of our state in any way," he tweeted.

He further said the Kerala minister in her interview had called Goa a Union Territory when it is actually a state. After careful scrutinization and fact-check, the Goa administration has been informed that the patient was transferred from Mahe in Pondicherry which is a Union Territory, the Goa Minister pointed.

"Initially, Goa had 7 positive COVID-19 cases, and all these cases were cured with no deaths recorded. With a dedicated COVID-19 hospital in place, we also have an exceptional team of doctors, who have a comprehensive COVID-19 treatment plan with state-of-art infrastructure established to manage COVID-19 patients," he said. Following this, Kerala health minister also took to Twitter to acknowledge that she had intended to say Mahe but had said Goa instead in the media interview.

"While speaking, I intended to say that there were three deaths in Kerala and the fourth one was that of a person from Mahe who came to Kerala due to lack of health facility there. But, mistakenly I said Goa instead of Mahe, part of Puducherry UT, " Shailaja posted on Twitter. In a subsequent tweet, she said: "I appreciate the works done in Goa regarding containment of the COVID-19 epidemic. I wish you all the very best." (ANI)

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

Civil Hospital doctors stage protest against inferior quality of masks in Ludhiana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Developer Zurich Airport gets security clearance for Jewar airport

Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG has got security clearance from the Centre for developing Jewar airport in western Uttar Pradesh, a senior state government official said on Tuesday. The firm had on November 29 emerged as the high...

Facebook to launch new shopping feature across apps

Facebook Inc is launching Shops, a service that will allow businesses to display and sell products on the worlds largest social networks platforms, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday. The move to build up e-commerce offerings f...

Mnuchin defends U.S. fiscal response to pandemic, seeks payroll loan extension

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday defended the Trump administrations fiscal response to the coronavirus pandemic and told senators he was willing to consider extending and modifying a payroll loan program for small businesse...

Canada, U.S. to extend travel ban; Trump muses about cattle block

Canada and the United States have agreed to extend a ban on non-essential travel between the two nations by another 30 days as part of the fight against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. U.S. and Canadian offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020