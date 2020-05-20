Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 survival reduces with time in dead body, but no time limit to declare it non-infective:ICMR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 01:12 IST
COVID-19 survival reduces with time in dead body, but no time limit to declare it non-infective:ICMR

The survival of coronavirus gradually decreases with time in a dead body, as per scientific literature till now, though there is no specific duration to declare a body as non-infective, the ICMR said on Tuesday. So, it is advisable to adopt the necessary precautions and non-invasive autopsy technique while handling the body, the apex health research body said in response to a question over how many days is the infectivity period of COVID-19 in a dead body.

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease and mainly spreads through aerosols, the ICMR said while listing a series of frequently asked questions in its 'Standard guidelines for Medico-legal autopsy in COVID-19 deaths in India 2020' released on Tuesday. Responding to a question over the protocol to be followed for performing an autopsy in a COVID-19 suspected dead body with negative RT-PCR result, the ICMR said considering the relatively high rate of false negative results of COVID-19 RT-PCR, every case still has to be considered as a possible coronavirus infection case.  "Thus, it is advisable to follow non-invasive autopsy in these cases throughout the duration of pandemic," it said.

Asked if an invasive autopsy can be performed after disinfecting the body surface using one per cent of hypochlorite or 70 per cent of alcohol solution, it the source of the infection from a COVID-19 confirmed case is mainly from aerosol generating procedure from internal body fluids and visceral organs. Even mucosal surfaces, such as those in nasal and oral cavities, gases or fluids expelled through natural orifices as a result of compression of cavities, which can occur during transport, can be sources of disease transmission.

"Hence, surface disinfection does not provide protection against COVID-19 during autopsy," the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. Asked if there is any risk of infection to body handlers if COVID-19 and non-COVID bodies are kept in separate racks of same cold chamber having same compressor, it said the chances of contacting the infection is negligible if proper precautions are taken like double bagging of body and handling it with proper PPE.  The ICMR further said that there should be a dedicated hospital staff for transfer of such bodies to mortuary.

Incase there is shortage of staff in mortuary, additional staff should be deputed for transportation of the body by hospital authorities. The help of NGO's and social welfare department may also be taken to address any kind of manpower issue. Asked what procedure should be adopted and whether internal dissection is required if a COVID 19 confirmed or suspected patient dies due to unnatural cause, it said in such cases the certification of death should be done in coordination with police and the body should be handed over to relatives without internal dissection.  In cases that are treated, hospital case records like lab investigation reports, report of other diagnostic tests, including treatment given, will give an additional documentary background for correlating with the investigation and to reach a reasonable conclusion about the cause of death and other related queries.  "Non-invasive autopsy technique as described in guidelines should be used, if at all required to prevent the risk of spreading the infection to mortuary staff, police personnel and contamination of mortuary surfaces," the ICMR said.  PTI PLB KJ KJ

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

French health chief: Air the house and disinfect after friends visit

People who invite friends to their home over the upcoming long Ascension weekend should wear masks, air out the house after their friends leave and disinfect contact surfaces such as doorknobs, Frances health ministry chief said.Speaking fo...

Salvadoran lawmakers back law to restart economy in defiance of president

El Salvadors Congress overnight passed a law to accelerate the reopening of the countrys economy ahead of a June 6 target proposed by President Nayib Bukele, who quickly threatened to veto the legislation, saying it was too early. With 63 o...

cs_summit 6 revealed to be summer RMR tournament

Beyond the Summit announced Tuesday that it will host cssummit 6, the second Regional Major Ranking Counter-Strike Global Offensive tournament in Europe and North America. The event, which will be contested from June 22-July 5, will begin a...

Tihar prisoner accuses staff of 'using him' to pass around mobile phones to other inmates

An undertrial prisoner at Tihar Jail has accused the prison staff of using him to the pass around mobile phones to other inmates. The prison officials, however, refuted the allegation. In a video circulated on social media, the prisone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020