Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Brazil suffers record coronavirus deaths, Trump mulls travel ban

Brazil's daily death toll from the new coronavirus jumped to a record 1,179 on Tuesday as President Jair Bolsonaro doubled down on chloroquine as a possible remedy and U.S. leader Donald Trump said he is considering a travel ban from Brazil. The highest daily toll before Tuesday had been 881 deaths on May 12. The pandemic has killed at least 17,971 people in Brazil, according to the Health Ministry. Administration sees Washington, DC, area as ongoing virus problem area

It is proving hard to reduce the number of coronavirus cases in the Washington, DC area, a senior administration official said on Tuesday, even though the nation's capital is where the voices are loudest about the need for social distancing. The official, briefing White House reporters, said Washington and its metro area in Maryland and Virginia, as well as Chicago, Los Angeles and Minneapolis, remain on a virus "plateau" without a sharp decline in cases. Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, no new deaths

Thailand on Wednesday confirmed one new coronavirus case, bringing its total cases to 3,034. There were no additional deaths reported. The new case, a Thai citizen travelling from Bahrain, was a detected during quarantine, said spokesman for the government's coronavirus task force, Taweesin Wisanuyothin. Fujifilm shares fall after report Avigan not showing clear efficacy in some coronavirus trials

Shares of Fujifilm Holdings Corp fell on Wednesday after Kyodo news reported that so far there has been no clear evidence of efficacy for its drug Avigan in treating the novel coronavirus in some clinical trials. The data reported to Japan's health ministry by hospitals treating people showing mild or no symptoms raises doubts about whether the drug can be approved by the end of this month as sought by Japan's government, the report said, citing unidentified sources. California border hospitals hit by surge in COVID-19 cases from Mexico

The only two hospitals in Southern California's rural Imperial County were forced to close their doors to new coronavirus patients on Tuesday, after admitting scores believed stricken with the virus from across the border in Mexico, officials said. The surge in patients consisted of U.S. citizens who live in Mexicali, capital of the Mexican state of Baja California, and were turned away from hospitals overrun with coronavirus cases there, said Dr. Adolphe Edward, chief executive officer of the El Centro Regional Medical Center. China reports five new COVID-19 cases for May 19 vs 6 day earlier

China recorded five new coronavirus cases for May 19, down from six a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported on Wednesday. Four of the new cases were local tranmissions and one was a so-called imported case involving a traveller from overseas, the commission said in a statement, compared with 3 imported cases reported the previousday. Masked against coronavirus, South Korean students return to school

South Korean high schools opened on Wednesday for the first time this year, with mask-wearing seniors returning to class in the vanguard of a phased plan to reopen all schools under strict protocols to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The beginning of the spring semester has been postponed several times since March as South Korea battled the first large coronavirus outbreak outside China, with classes held online. Trump defends his use of unproven treatment as prevention against coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended taking a prescription malaria drug to try to ward off the novel coronavirus despite medical warnings about its use. "People are going to have to make up their own mind," Trump said about hydroxychloroquine during a visit to the U.S. Capitol. "I think it gives you an additional level of safety." Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 797 to over 176,000: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 797 to 176,007, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 83 to 8,090, the tally showed. Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talc-based baby powder in U.S. and Canada

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday announced that it would stop selling its talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder in the United States and Canada, making the decision after a consumer products "portfolio reassessment related to COVID-19." The U.S. healthcare conglomerate said it would wind down sales of the product, which makes up about 0.5% of its U.S. consumer health business, in the coming months, but that retailers will continue to sell existing inventory.

