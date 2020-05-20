Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rolling 50/30 day cycles of lockdown, relaxation can help manage COVID-19, sustain economy: Study

PTI | London | Updated: 20-05-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 11:51 IST
Rolling 50/30 day cycles of lockdown, relaxation can help manage COVID-19, sustain economy: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Scientists, including one of Indian-origin, have shown that an alternating cycle of 50 days of strict lockdown followed by 30 days of easing can effectively reduce the number of COVID-19-related deaths, and lower admissions to intensive care units in hospitals. Since no effective treatments or vaccine for COVID-19 is available, reducing virus transmission via measures like isolating suspected infected individuals, school closures, and lockdowns are crucial, according to the researchers, including Rajiv Chowdhury from the University of Cambridge in the UK.

While such measures are effective at slowing disease spread and preventing health systems from becoming overwhelmed, they can also lead to job losses and social disruption noted in the study, published in the European Journal of Epidemiology. The scientists said there is growing concern that these interventions may be unsustainable over the long term. Hence they suggested an approach of alternating stricter measures with intervals of relaxed social distancing. They said this strategy could be enforced with measures of effective "test-contact trace-isolate", and shielding of the vulnerable kept in place. In the study, the scientists assessed the difference in impact between strategies aimed at mitigation, and those aimed at suppression. Mitigation measures like physical distancing, hygiene rules, case-based isolation, restricting of large public events, and school closures, can reduce the number of new infections, but at a relatively slow rate, they explained. On the other hand, the study said suppression measures can lead to a faster reduction in the number of new infections by applying additional interventions like lockdown.

In the first scenario, they modeled the impact of imposing no measures and found that the number of patients requiring treatment in intensive care units (ICUs) quickly exceed the available capacity significantly for every single country, including India. According to the study, this may result in a total of 7.8 million deaths across the 16 countries considered in the modeling study. Under this scenario, they said, the epidemic may last nearly 200 days in the majority of these countries.

The second scenario, the researchers said, modeled a rolling cycle of 50-day mitigation measures followed by a 30-day relaxing. In this strategy, the number of people each infected individual goes on to infect, a measure called the R number, may go down to 0.8 in all countries, the study noted. However, the scientists said this would still be insufficient to keep the number of patients requiring ICU care below the available critical care capacity. While proving effective for the first three months for all the countries, they said, after the first relaxation, the number of patients requiring ICU care would exceed the hospital's capacity. According to the researchers, this would result in 3.5 million deaths across the 16 countries. In this situation, they said the pandemic would last approximately 12 months in high-income countries, and about 18 months or longer in the other settings. The final scenario assessed the possible outcomes of a rolling cycle of stricter, 50-day suppression measures followed by a 30-day relaxing. These intermittent cycles, according to the scientists, would reduce the R number to 0.5 and keep ICU demand within national capacity in all countries. Since more individuals remain susceptible at the end of each cycle of suppression and relaxation, they said, such an approach would result in a longer pandemic which may last beyond 18 months in all countries. However, they said a significantly smaller number of people -- just over 1,30,000 across the 16 countries modeled -- would die during that period if this strategy was followed.

In comparison, the team found that if a continuous, three-month strategy of strict suppression measures is followed, most countries can reduce new cases to near zero. Achieving this may take nearly 6.5 months to reach if looser, mitigation strategies are used, the study said. But prolonged lockdowns, the scientists cautioned, are unsustainable in most countries due to potential effects on economy and livelihood. "Our models predict that dynamic cycles of 50-day suppression followed by a 30-day relaxation are effective at lowering the number of deaths significantly for all countries throughout the 18-month period," Chowdhury, a global health epidemiologist the University of Cambridge, said in a statement.

This intermittent combination of strict social distancing, and a relatively relaxed period, along with efficient testing, case isolation, contact tracing, and shielding the vulnerable, may allow national economies to 'breathe' at intervals, he added. In resource-poor regions of the world, Chowdhury said, such a strategy might make the solution more sustainable. The scientists noted that the specific durations of these interventions would, however, need to be defined by specific countries according to their needs and local facilities.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Six more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state tally reaches 1,579

Six more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bihar, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,579 on Wednesday, said Principal Secretary Health Sanjay Kumar. BiharFightsCorona 2nd update of the day.6 more COVID-19 ve...

UK will look at helping Rolls Royce employees and the sector - minister

Britain will look at how it can help the employees of Rolls-Royce after the engine maker said it would cut at least 9,000 jobs from its global staff of 52,000 and what options the government has to support the sector, the justice minister s...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Dismal economic data from Australia, Japan, and the United States underlined the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic, while a skeptical press report dented some hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 4.91 millio...

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rallies over 6 pc post Q4 earnings

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rose over 6 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported a 15 per cent rise in net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The companys stock gained 6 per cent to Rs 28.15 on BSE. It rallied ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020