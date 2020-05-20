Goa govt increases bed capacity at COVID-19 hospital

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday said the health department had increased the bed capacity at its designated COVID-19 hospital from 60 to 170 in view of the rise in cases of novel coronavirus. Goa has witnessed a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases, with 41 people testing positive in the state till Wednesday morning.

The bed capacity of ESI Hospital was increased from 60 to 170, with a back-up of another 30 beds, the minister said. "I would like to congratulate Dr Ira Almeida, medical superintendent of Hospicio Hospital, director of Health Services Dr Jose D'Sa, dean of Goa Medical College Dr Shivanand Bandekar and secretary health Nila Mohanan for increasing the bed capacity overnight," he said in a statement.

The hospital also had a back-up facility of another 30 beds, which can take the capacity to 200, if needed, he added. The ESI Hospital in Margao town is Goa's designated COVID-19 facility, where 41 patients were currently undergoing treatment.