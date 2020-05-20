PM Mishustin says Russia's coronavirus outbreak reaching stabler phase

PM Mishustin says Russia's coronavirus outbreak reaching stabler phaseReuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:15 IST
Russia's coronavirus outbreak is entering a more stable phase, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday, while warning that restrictions should be lifted carefully in the 17 regions where such moves have been authorised.
Russia's coronavirus cases passed through 300,000 on Wednesday, but with the lowest daily rise in infections since May 1.
