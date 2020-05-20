Left Menu
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-05-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 16:31 IST
Guj: 16 hospitals get notice for turning away virus patients

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Wednesday served notices to 16 private hospitals for refusing to admit COVID-19 patients referred to them by the civic body. In the notices served under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the AMC has alleged that despite its order and an appeal made by Ahmedabad Medical Association, 16 hospitals had refused to cooperate and provide beds for COVID-19 patients.

The civic body had declared 16 hospitals as designated COVID-19 facilities in an order on May 16 and directed them to provide 50 per cent of their beds for patients referred by the AMC, a release stated. Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who is overseeing the AMC's coronavirus operation, confirmed that notices were served to 16 private hospitals for non-compliance of the civic authority's order under Epidemic Diseases Act.

Notices were served to major hospitals including Sterling Hospital, Life Care Hospital, SAL Hospital, Rajasthan Hospital, SFVP Hospital, Global Hospital and Sardar Hospital. The release stated that notices were served to these hospitals for "deliberately and willingly disobeying and causing grave prejudice to the safety and security of the public at large".

The civic body has also warned of action "under civil and criminal law, including filing of FIR, against erring hospitals", the release read. With the rise in COVID-19 cases, government hospitals are swamped with patients, because of which the AMC had designated these private hospitals as dedicated COVID-19 facilities.

The worst-hit district in Gujarat, Ahmedabad has recorded 8,945 cases so far, of which 576 patients have succumbed to the infection..

