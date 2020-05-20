Left Menu
Development News Edition

Luxembourg starts mass COVID-19 testing, aims to cover everyone soon

Reuters | Luxembourg | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:23 IST
Luxembourg starts mass COVID-19 testing, aims to cover everyone soon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Luxembourg began mass testing for COVID-19 this week with the goal of covering all of its 600,000 people as soon as possible to stave off a second wave of infections following the easing of lockdown measures.

The diagnostic tests are voluntary, building up from around 1,500 daily tests to 20,000 a day next month. The aim is to test everyone in the Grand Duchy, in contingents, and in some cases several times. Ulf Nehrbass, CEO of the Luxembourg Institute of Health and spokesman of the COVID-19 Task Force, said it was important to check whether the IT system was able to handle the workload.

"Of course it is clear that everything has to go into a test run and this has to be done in the coming days with a capacity of about 1,500 per day. That is enough to see if the IT system is stable," he said. He said more laboratories had been added to the project, allowing authorities to obtain results from four tests simultaneously through the "pooling" method: a positive result means the tests are re-checked individually.

Mass testing also aims to enable the isolation of asymptomatic people with COVID-19, to reduce the spread of the virus. Nehrbass estimated around 1,500 people in the Grand Duchy are asymptomatic. Luxembourg plans to set up to 17 stations to test both citizens and cross-border commuters from Belgium, Germany, and France. The country, which has to date reported 109 COVID-19 deaths and 3,958 confirmed cases, does not have any border controls related to the disease. (Writing by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested for slaughtering calf in J&K's Ramban

One person was arrested on Wednesday after he had allegedly slaughtered a calf in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir that hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community, officials said. The accused was booked under Section 295A d...

SC notice to Centre, others on plea seeking entry of women in mosques

The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Centre to respond to a plea seeking that Muslim women be allowed to enter mosques across the country claiming that such restrictions were unconstitutional and violative of the right to equality and ...

25 new coronavirus patients found in Mumbai's Dharavi taking tally of cases in area to 1,378, with no new death reported, toll stands at 56: civic body.

25 new coronavirus patients found in Mumbais Dharavi taking tally of cases in area to 1,378, with no new death reported, toll stands at 56 civic body....

Ready action plan on limited resumption of film shoots:Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked the entertainment industry to prepare an action plan on limited resumption of film shooting and post-production activities by adhering to social distancing norms amidst the coro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020