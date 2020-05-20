Left Menu
Establishment of COVID-19 field hospital in Tshwane underway

The Premier was on Wednesday assessing compliance with the regulations of level 4 of the lockdown at the BMW and Nissan manufacturing plants in Rosslyn, Tshwane.

Tshwane | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:39 IST
“We are working with BMW, Nissan, the German and Japanese embassies to put up a field hospital here…to prepare for the worst,” Makhura said. Image Credit: Twitter(@GautengProvince)

Plans to establish a field hospital to treat COVID-19 patients in Tshwane are underway.

"We are finalising the details of a field hospital…it will be done. When we have a field hospital here [Rosslyn] it will not just be for the employees but will also assist the community in Soshanguve when we get to the peak because the peak is still coming," Gauteng Premier David Makhura said.

The Premier was on Wednesday assessing compliance with the regulations of level 4 of the lockdown at the BMW and Nissan manufacturing plants in Rosslyn, Tshwane.

"We are working with BMW, Nissan, the German and Japanese embassies to put up a field hospital here…to prepare for the worst," Makhura said.

As of Tuesday, South Africa had 17 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 312 deaths. The total number of recoveries to date is 7 960.

The Premier encouraged businesses to prioritise the health and safety of all employees as the country prepares to move to level 3 of the lockdown.

"We should never be put into a position where we have to choose between the economy and saving lives because an economy is about people. Public health is about people. You can't have production going on if your employees are sick, fearful and not protected. We urge business in Gauteng to take steps to protect employees. Let's prioritise their health and safety," Makhura said.

During his visit, the Premier was accompanied by MEC for Health Bandile Masuku and MEC for Economic, Agriculture and Rural Development Morakane Mosupyoe.

"We will continue with compliance assessments across Gauteng to ensure readiness for easing of lockdown regulations," Makhura said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

