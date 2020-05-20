Establishment of COVID-19 field hospital in Tshwane underway

Plans to establish a field hospital to treat COVID-19 patients in Tshwane are underway.

"We are finalising the details of a field hospital…it will be done. When we have a field hospital here [Rosslyn] it will not just be for the employees but will also assist the community in Soshanguve when we get to the peak because the peak is still coming," Gauteng Premier David Makhura said.

The Premier was on Wednesday assessing compliance with the regulations of level 4 of the lockdown at the BMW and Nissan manufacturing plants in Rosslyn, Tshwane.

"We are working with BMW, Nissan, the German and Japanese embassies to put up a field hospital here…to prepare for the worst," Makhura said.

As of Tuesday, South Africa had 17 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 312 deaths. The total number of recoveries to date is 7 960.

The Premier encouraged businesses to prioritise the health and safety of all employees as the country prepares to move to level 3 of the lockdown.

"We should never be put into a position where we have to choose between the economy and saving lives because an economy is about people. Public health is about people. You can't have production going on if your employees are sick, fearful and not protected. We urge business in Gauteng to take steps to protect employees. Let's prioritise their health and safety," Makhura said.

During his visit, the Premier was accompanied by MEC for Health Bandile Masuku and MEC for Economic, Agriculture and Rural Development Morakane Mosupyoe.

"We will continue with compliance assessments across Gauteng to ensure readiness for easing of lockdown regulations," Makhura said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)