Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc canceled due to COVID-19 crisis

Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc canceled due to COVID-19 crisisReuters | Paris | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 19:51 IST
This year's Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc (UTMB) has been canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis, organizers said on Wednesday.
The UTMB features the biggest race in the trail-running calendar, with 2,300 runners taking part in the 171 km (106-mile) run with 10,000 metres of altitude gain across the French, Swiss and Italian Alps.
It is part of a festival, featuring four major races, that was due to take place from Aug. 24-30.
