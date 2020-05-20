Left Menu
Kenya faces 66 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the total infection to1029

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:16 IST
Kenya faces 66 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the total infection to1029
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@MOH_Kenya)

Kenya's total coronavirus infections have passed the 1,000 marks after 66 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number confirmed so far, according to a news report by Nairobi News.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, the fresh COVID-19 confirmed cases have now pushed the total number of infections in the country to 1,029.

Addressing the media at Afya House on Wednesday, Kagwe revealed that 64 of the new virus patients are Kenyans, while the remaining two are foreign nationals.

The CS said that 30 of the cases were recorded in Mombasa while 26 were in Nairobi with the areas of major concern being Likoni and Changamwe in Mombasa.

"Mombasa continues to be a challenge, in order to contain further spread of the virus, there shall be an extension of the cessation of movement in Old Town until June 6. Malls and eateries will remain closed until the same date," said Kagwe.

The ministry of health also noted that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the counties, with Kajiado reporting three of the new virus cases.

As such, the National Emergency Response Committee on COVID-19 has upscaled measures to contain the spread of coronavirus especially in areas listed as high-risk.

The government is grappling with a challenge of cross-border COVID-19 infections at the Namanga border with Tanzania used a lot by truck drivers.

However, Kagwe has apologized to truck drivers for the racking experience they have to go through to transport cargo into and out of the country through Kenya's borders.

