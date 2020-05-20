Germany agrees on rescue package for Lufthansa - Der Spiegel

Germany agrees on rescue package for Lufthansa - Der SpiegelReuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:18 IST
The German government has agreed on final details of a rescue package for struggling airline carrier Lufthansa , Der Spiegel magazine reported on Wednesday.
The ministers in charge put the finishing touches on the bailout package and a government official was on his way to Frankfurt to seal the deal with airline managers, the magazine reported.
A Lufthansa spokesperson declined to comment.
