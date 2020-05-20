Left Menu
Covid tally increases to 271 in Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:22 IST
In the single-day highest COVID-19 figure in Jharkhand, 26 more persons on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to 271, officials said. The Director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr D K Singh, said that 18 cases were from Garhwa district while five persons were found infected in Koderma district.

Garhwa district Civil Surgeon N K Razzak said all the 18 persons, who came from outside the state, were in quarantine centres after they returned. Giridih Civil Surgeon Dr Awadhesh Kumar Sinha said two persons,who had returned from Surat in Gujarat and put up in a quarantine facility, tested positve for the virus.

Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner Bhuvnesh Prasad Singh said t one person, who returned from Mumbai, tested positive to the infection..

