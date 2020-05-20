Germany's Merkel: Poorest countries need more help in addition to debt moratorium

World leaders should help the poorest countries survive the coronavirus pandemic by keeping up development aid and undertaking further steps in addition to an already agreed debt moratorium, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"For Germany, this means no cuts in development aid but further investing in overseas development aid and reorganising funds ... so that it fits better into this pandemic situation," Merkel told reporters following a video conference with leaders of international organisations such as the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and World Trade Organisation.