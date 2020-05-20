Germany's Merkel: Poorest countries need more help in addition to debt moratorium

Germany's Merkel: Poorest countries need more help in addition to debt moratoriumReuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:37 IST
World leaders should help the poorest countries survive the coronavirus pandemic by keeping up development aid and undertaking further steps in addition to an already agreed debt moratorium, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.
"For Germany, this means no cuts in development aid but further investing in overseas development aid and reorganising funds ... so that it fits better into this pandemic situation," Merkel told reporters following a video conference with leaders of international organisations such as the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and World Trade Organisation.
ALSO READ
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 685 to 163,860 - RKI
Germany issues arrest warrant for Russian suspect in parliament hack - newspaper
Euro zone bonds yields up before German court rules on ECB stimulus legality
Coronavirus reproduction rate in Germany at 0.71% - RKI
German court hands ECB 3-month ultimatum to justify stimulus scheme