71-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Greater Noida, toll rises to 6

A 71-year-old man died of COVID-19 in Greater Noida on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to the disease in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar to six, a hospital official said. The man, from Sikandrabad in the adjoining Bulandshahr district, was admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday night with severe acute respiratory infection with sepsis (a life-threatening condition caused by the body's response to an infection), GIMS Director Brig (retired) Rakesh Gupta said.

"He was put on ventilator support, antibiotics and supportive therapy. He expired on May 20 at 4.30 pm. His COVID-19 positive report came on May 20 at 9 pm," Gupta said in a statement. “The cause of death is COVID-19 positive with pneumonia and severe sepsis,” he added.

District authorities in Bulandshahr have been informed, the doctor said. Earlier, five men -- two of them aged 62, one 60, one 65 and another 71 -- have died due to coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to officials.