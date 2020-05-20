Left Menu
Development News Edition

16 Manipur residents who recently returned from outside test positive for COVID-19

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 20-05-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 23:15 IST
16 Manipur residents who recently returned from outside test positive for COVID-19

Sixteen Manipur residents, housed in different quarantine centres after they returned from Chennai, Delhi and Guwahati recently, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections in the northeastern state to 23, officials said. According to a statement issued by the state's COVID-19 Common Control Room, among those infected are a woman and her 23-day-old son.

Fourteen of those who tested positive on Wednesday hailed from Churachandpur district and returned from Chennai recently. Another person from Churachandpur district who recently returned from Delhi also tested positive for COVID-19. Another who tested positive is a Guwahati returnee and hails from Imphal East district.

"Necessary control measures such as containment and contact tracing have been taken up," an official said. Three symptomatic cases from District Hospital Churachandpur have now been admitted to the COVID-19 care facility at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in the state capital, the statement said. The Chennai returnees were part of stranded Manipuris numbering around 1,140 who were evacuated and in a 'Shramik Special' train. The train had reached Jiribam Railway Station on May 13 following which the returnees were transported to their respective district and were sent for community quarantine.

TRENDING

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Colombian police use drones to detect high body temperatures

It is not a bird, a plane or Superman the aircraft humming in the skies above Colombias capital Bogota are instead police drones that are meant to detect people with high temperatures or those violating the countrys coronavirus quarantine.I...

Man stranded at Delhi-Ghaziabad border finally boards Shramik train to attend father's funeral

As his fathers health worsened, Mohammad Shamshad, 28, made all efforts to rush back to his village in Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh. But he found all roads that could take him home blocked at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border.Sitting under a f...

Hush descends on Havana as street performers vanish in wake of tourists

With her buoyant colonial-style dresses and witty songs about the roasted peanuts she sells, street vendor Lyssett Perez had become something of a living landmark in Havana alongside its old fortresses, squares and churches.But now, with al...

At Fiat Chrysler's Brazil plant, production resumes with safety checks

Before going to work these days, employees at the Brazilian unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have to get a health check using a mobile app every morning.It is one of several measures the automaker has implemented to fight the novel coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020