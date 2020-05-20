Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombia follows Argentina in banning all international flights thru Aug 31

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 21-05-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 23:22 IST
Colombia follows Argentina in banning all international flights thru Aug 31
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Colombia on Wednesday followed Argentina's footsteps and imposed one of the toughest travel bans in the world to fight coronavirus, saying no international passenger flights will be allowed until Aug. 31.

Argentina took a similar drastic step https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-argentina/argentina-imposes-toughest-travel-ban-in-the-americas-sparking-outcry-idUSKCN2291PF this month, although it also banned domestic flights. Colombia has banned domestic flights only until the end of June so far. Argentina's decision sparked outrage https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-argentina-airlines/argentine-budget-airlines-say-government-blindsided-them-with-travel-ban-idUSKCN22A3F4 among that country's airlines, but so far the government has not changed its mind.

"Until Aug 31 we do not expect to resume international air travel or to reopen land borders," Colombia's transport minister Angela Maria Orozco said in an interview with Blu Radio on Wednesday. Latin America has imposed stricter travel restrictions than most regions to fight coronavirus. In addition to Colombia and Argentina, Peru, Ecuador, El Salvador and Panama have also grounded all flights and repeatedly extended those bans as the disease has spread. Cargo flights are allowed.

Colombia's decision is a blow to its largest carrier, Avianca Holdings, which this month filed for bankruptcy in a U.S. court. Avianca said in a statement that the government had not yet notified it about the new ban. Avianca had earlier hoped to resume flying in June. The carrier is in a delicate situation as its entire passenger fleet is currently unable to fly due to restrictions in several countries. It is, however, operating cargo flights, but those represent a small percentage of the company's revenue in normal times.

The carrier has a limited amount https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-latam-airlines-ana/latin-americas-airlines-pray-for-bailouts-to-avoid-aviancas-fate-idUSKBN22P1LZ of cash to keep the operation afloat while earning little revenue, which has prompted it to seek government aid that has yet to materialize.

TRENDING

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Colombian police use drones to detect high body temperatures

It is not a bird, a plane or Superman the aircraft humming in the skies above Colombias capital Bogota are instead police drones that are meant to detect people with high temperatures or those violating the countrys coronavirus quarantine.I...

Man stranded at Delhi-Ghaziabad border finally boards Shramik train to attend father's funeral

As his fathers health worsened, Mohammad Shamshad, 28, made all efforts to rush back to his village in Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh. But he found all roads that could take him home blocked at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border.Sitting under a f...

Hush descends on Havana as street performers vanish in wake of tourists

With her buoyant colonial-style dresses and witty songs about the roasted peanuts she sells, street vendor Lyssett Perez had become something of a living landmark in Havana alongside its old fortresses, squares and churches.But now, with al...

At Fiat Chrysler's Brazil plant, production resumes with safety checks

Before going to work these days, employees at the Brazilian unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have to get a health check using a mobile app every morning.It is one of several measures the automaker has implemented to fight the novel coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020