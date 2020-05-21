Left Menu
Turkish Airlines extend flight cancellations into June

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 01:36 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 01:36 IST
Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines announced on Wednesday that it was extending the cancellation of its international flights to June 10 and domestic flights to June 4.

The company had previously planned to resume flying on May 28 after cancellations due to the coronavirus crisis.

Budget carrier Pegasus, which had already cancelled international flights until June 14, said it would also cancel domestic flights until June 3. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun)

