Japan to lift emergency state for Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo - econ min

Japan to lift emergency state for Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo - econ minReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-05-2020 08:10 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 08:10 IST
Japan will lift its state of emergency in Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo on Thursday as the number of new coronavirus infections drops, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Thursday, with the country eager to revive its battered economy.
Tokyo and four other prefectures, including the northern island of Hokkaido, would remain under the state of emergency - which has already been lifted for much of the country.
ALSO READ
Japan computer-savvy teen designs app to fight pandemic
Tokyo reports 38 new coronavirus cases in fifth straight day of decline
COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population
Japan contributes US$ 209K to UNMAS for mine action project in South Sudan
Japan tax collections fall most since June, more drops seen as virus bites