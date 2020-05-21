Left Menu
ANALYSIS-Will pandemic push humans into a healthier relationship with nature?

ANALYSIS-Will pandemic push humans into a healthier relationship with nature?
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Daniel Wanjama had everything ready for this year's first seed fair in the Kenyan town of Gilgil, an important event where poor farmers exchange seeds of nutritious, hardy local crops they cannot easily buy in shops or markets.

But a week before the fair Wanjama had organized for late March, the government banned gatherings in a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. "Farmers who were ready to deliver seeds are stranded with them, and those who were to obtain seeds have not planted (their crops)," he said by email.

"This is a serious situation because not planting means not having food," added the founder of Seed Savers Network-Kenya, a social enterprise based in Gilgil, about 120 km (75 miles) north of Nairobi. Wanjama also worries that the cancellation of seed fairs could hasten the demise of resilient crops that may help farmers adapt to worsening wild weather as the planet warms.

A 2019 survey by his organization showed 34 varieties had disappeared over 20 years in Nakuru County alone, as traders spurned local varieties of yam, arrowroot, sorghum, and millet in favor of more profitable crops. Now, lockdowns and other measures worldwide to contain the virus are hampering efforts to conserve traditional food crops like those Wanjama wants to save, as well as forests, wetlands, and their native species, scientists and environmentalists say.

Green groups and international organizations had billed 2020 as a "super year" for the biodiversity of the planet's plants and animals, as new global agreements were due to be sealed. But key U.N. negotiations have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic which many environmentalists blame, at least partly, on a failure to protect nature that has facilitated the transition of viruses from animals to humans.

Meanwhile, a relaxation of surveillance and monitoring in many countries has led to more poaching and illegal, unregulated fishing, said ecologist Sandra Diaz. Popular videos of animals taking over empty beaches, parks, and public squares may give the impression "we are witnessing some sort of 'resurgence' of nature", but that is not the case, she said.

"It is an extremely short truce," said Diaz, a professor at Argentina's National University of Cordoba and co-chair of a landmark science report last year that found human activities risk the extinction of a million animal and plant species. Last month, Diaz and other top scientists behind that report warned of worsening future pandemics due to activities such as deforestation, farming, mining, and infrastructure development.

'SUPER YEAR' ON ICE The coronavirus pandemic has now dashed hopes 2020 would see new international accords to halt shocking declines in animal and plant species, including a global framework to safeguard ecosystems under the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) and a treaty to protect oceans.

Key summits to seal those pacts, originally scheduled for the autumn, have been postponed, with new dates yet to be fixed. But Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, the CBD's acting executive secretary, said the pandemic was an "opportunity to reset... our relationship with nature".

"COVID-19 has... reaffirmed what we already knew - namely, that biodiversity is fundamental for human health," she said in a phone interview. Governments are now recognizing this, she added, pointing to a joint call by mayors of powerful cities for economic recovery to be low-carbon and sustainable, and formal requests from Chile and Germany for scientific help to help avert future pandemics.

On Wednesday, the European Commission pledged to protect 30% of the EU's land and sea, cut the use of pesticides by 50%, and put a quarter of its farmland under organic production by 2030. A two-day Biodiversity Summit to be held at the start of September's U.N. General Assembly will also give the issue a boost, Mrema said.

On a personal level, shop closures and restrictions on travel have led many people to reconnect with nature through walks in the park and local countryside, she said. Lauren Baker, program director for the Global Alliance for the Future of Food, said consumers had also become more aware of the links between the environment and their food as lockdowns led them to cook more at home.

The pandemic was a chance to reform how the world produces food - a major driver of biodiversity loss - as the health crisis has highlighted the interdependence between supply chains and nature, she added. Good examples to follow include a state-backed farming system in southeast India that reduces water usage and boosts soil fertility, and a non-profit in Zambia that helps hungry villagers quit poaching, she said.

Such initiatives show that food production and diets could be aligned "with our goals around preserving nature and natural environments", she noted. AHA! MOMENT

Ercilia Sahores, Latin America director of Regeneration International, which supports low-carbon agriculture that revives ecosystems, said people were reaching out to her group from around the Americas to find out more about local food. "People are starting to finally connect the dots between the climate crisis, food crisis, and health crisis," she said. "This has been a big 'aha!' moment for plenty of people."

In Kenya, policymakers are telling citizens to grow their own vegetables and debating the sustainability of relying on foreign seeds and fertilizers, said Seed Savers' Wanjama. Ahead of the International Day for Biological Diversity on May 22, environmentalists expressed hope that such changes would be long-lasting and that biodiversity does not take a backseat once again when countries reopen after the pandemic.

"I've heard politicians saying that we must only focus now on jobs – but look at how many jobs have been lost because we didn't focus on nature and wildlife," said Brian O'Donnell, director of the U.S.-based Campaign for Nature. The CBD's Mrema said the environment could suffer if governments focused too narrowly on rebooting their economies.

Before COVID-19, financing for conservation was already inadequate, even though nature provides the world with essential services including food, fuel, and water, she said. "If we are protecting nature today, it means we are avoiding the pandemics of tomorrow," she added. (Reporting By Thin Lei Win @thinink, Editing by Megan Rowling. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers the lives of people around the world who struggle to live freely or fairly.

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

JK Lakshmi Cement shares rally over 11 pc as Q4 profit jumps two-fold

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement on Thursday jumped nearly 11 per cent after the company reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended on March 2020. The stock advanced 10.75 per cent to Rs 220.80 on BSE, an...

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal wore a battered look on Thursday after the extremely severe cyclone Amphan ripped through the state, leaving 12 people dead and blowing up shanties, uprooting thousands of trees besides swamping low-...

All benches of Delhi HC to take up urgent matters via video conferencing from Friday

The Delhi High Court has decided that from Friday all its judges will sit everyday to take up urgent matters of all kinds via video conferencing. The step follows the high court and the lower courts together having taken up 20,726 urgent ma...

Japan's Abe wants to build ventilators that hospitals probably don't need

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged to build 2,000 new ventilators for coronavirus patients that even the government says hospitals are unlikely to need.Instead, the plan, announced in April, appears to be more about bringing hom...
