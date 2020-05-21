Japan may lift Tokyo state of emergency as early as next week - PM

Japan may lift Tokyo state of emergency as early as next week - PMReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-05-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 14:57 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday said that it was possible that a state of emergency in Tokyo and its surrounding regions could end as early as next week if the number of coronavirus infections continues to decrease.
"The state of emergency will continue in Tokyo, Hokkaido and other regions. We will meet with experts (on Monday) to update the situation on infections," Abe told reporters after ending the state of emergency in Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures.
"If the current situation continues, it is possible that the state of emergency could be lifted in those areas."
