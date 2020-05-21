Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists propose new truncated process for developing COVID-19 vaccines at "pandemic speed"

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 16:43 IST
Scientists propose new truncated process for developing COVID-19 vaccines at "pandemic speed"
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Scientists have proposed a new truncated process for developing vaccines quickly during a pandemic, with a fast start and many steps executed in parallel before confirming a successful outcome of another step, an approach they claim can help stop the COVID-19 crisis. According to the researchers from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI), vaccine development is a lengthy, expensive process with high rates of attrition, typically taking multiple candidates, and many years to produce a licensed therapeutic. CEPI, which includes Nicole Lurie, Distinguished Health Policy Fellow from the University of Pennsylvania in the US, is a foundation that finances independent research projects to develop vaccines against emerging infectious diseases. In an article, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, experts from CEPI said vaccine developers usually follow a linear sequence of steps, with multiple pauses for data analysis or manufacturing-process checks due to the cost and high failure rates of the process.

However, with a quick start and phases executed in parallel, such as scaling up manufacturing before successful confirmation of the outcomes, the scientists believe the process can be fast-tracked, but with high financial risks. They said for some vaccine platforms which have yielded significant success in humans, phase I clinical trials may be able to proceed in parallel with testing in animal models.

According to the researchers, an ideal platform for this new paradigm would support development from viral sequencing to clinical trials in less than 16 weeks. Such a truncated process, they said, can demonstrate the successful and consistent activation of immune responses in humans, and be suitable for a large-scale manufacturing platform that is independent of the pathogen. Citing an example, they said Moderna's mRNA-based SARS-CoV-2 candidate vaccine entered a phase I clinical trial on March 16, less than 10 weeks after the first genetic sequences were released. The proposed paradigm, the scientists said, requires multiple activities to be conducted at financial risk without knowing whether the vaccine candidate will be safe and effective. Among those with the greatest potential for quick development is DNA- and RNA-based platforms, the researchers noted in the article. They explained that both these genetic material-based vaccines can be made quickly since they do not require culture or fermentation, but instead use synthetic processes. According to the researchers, the use of next-generation genome sequencing may also cut the development time of more conventional vaccines during epidemics.

Among other ways of hastening the process, they said testing in a suitable animal model and rigorous safety monitoring in clinical trials will be critical. The scientists also suggested that manufacturing steps could be scaled up to commercial levels before data on the trial's outcomes are available.

However, they cautioned that building manufacturing capacity can cost hundreds of millions of dollars. With novel platform technologies, the article also warned that there is an additional cause for concern since large-scale production of these vaccine prototypes has never been done. For these platforms, the scientists said, facilities capable of producing large quantities must be identified, technologies transferred, and manufacturing processes adopted, all without knowing if the vaccine candidate is viable.

But since it's unclear if these new platforms will be scalable to produce sufficient quantities of vaccine fast enough, they recommended that vaccines also be developed using tried-and-true methods in parallel, even if they take longer to enter clinical trials. One possible way, the scientists said, would be to test several vaccines simultaneously in a clinical trial design that uses a single, shared control group, so that more participants would receive an active vaccine.

However, they said this approach can be logistically and statistically complex and may generate head-to-head comparative data that different vaccine developers may seek to avoid. "A global financing system that supports end-to-end development, large-scale manufacturing, deployment, and ensures fair allocation, and protects private-sector partners from significant financial losses will be a critical component of future pandemic preparedness," the researchers concluded in the article.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Amazon taps into food delivery services in India

Amazon.com Inc is rolling out services to deliver food in India, pitting it against established players Swiggy and Zomato in a market that has seen explosive growth in the last few years. Amazon already has a strong presence in India with i...

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e Receives Maximum Pre-booking on Amazon soon after its Launch

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The Smartwatch received maximum pre-booking on Amazon, featured in the most popular list within few hours of launch HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e buyers will get free AM61 Bluetooth Earphones worth Rs. 3,990 on Amazo...

Chennai, May 21 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

One person died of coronavirus in Andhra Predesh while 45 fresh cases were confirmed, taking the total number of infections in the state to 2,605, a bulletin from the government said on Thursday. . MDS2 KA-SONIA GANDHI-CASE Case filed agai...

Cyclone kills at least 82 in India, Bangladesh, causes widespread flooding

The most powerful cyclone to strike eastern India and Bangladesh in over a decade killed at least 82 people, officials said, as rescue teams scoured devastated coastal villages, hampered by torn down power lines and flooding over large trac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020