3 more COVID-19 cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar

3 more COVID-19 cases in UP's MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 21-05-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 17:51 IST
Three more patients tested positive for COVID-19 raising the total in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district to 11 on Thursday, an official said. According to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J, the authorities received more results of samples that confirmed three people -- a quarantined migrant worker who had arrived here from Maharashtra, an ambulance driver and a resident of Circular Road -- tested positive.
The patients were shifted to Muzaffarnagar Medical College in Begarajpur and precautionary measures have been taken, she said. It is to be noted that the district has become an orange zone from the earlier red zone following the latest government guidelines during the current phase of the lockdown.
