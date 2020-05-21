Latin America has overtaken the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily coronavirus cases globally, representing a new phase in the virus' spread.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Nearly 5.02 million people have been reported to have been infected globally and 327,759 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 1247 GMT on Thursday.

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

EUROPE * A U.S. military transport aircraft was expected to deliver a first batch of medical aid to Russia on Thursday, including 50 ventilators, to help Moscow cope with a rising number of cases and deaths.

* British healthcare workers will begin taking part in a University of Oxford-led international trial of two anti-malarial drugs to see if they can prevent COVID-19, including one U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking. * Nearly one in six Spanish children have felt regularly depressed during the pandemic, with those from poorer backgrounds suffering worse, according to the Save the Children charity.

* Russia's official death toll rose to 3,099 on Thursday after officials said 127 people had died in the last 24 hours. AMERICAS

* A quarter of Americans have little or no interest in taking a coronavirus vaccine, a poll found, with some voicing concern that the record pace at which vaccine candidates are being developed could compromise safety. * The United States has secured almost a third of AstraZeneca's one billion possible COVID-19 vaccine doses by pledging up to $1.2 billion.

* Latin America overtook in the past week the United States and Europe to report the largest portion of new daily cases globally. * Brazil's outbreak worsened on Wednesday and the South American nation could soon have the second-highest number of cases in the world.

* Brazil issued new guidelines for wider use of anti-malarial drugs in mild coronavirus cases, a treatment touted by President Jair Bolsonaro in defiance of public health experts warning of possible health risks. * Peru's number of confirmed cases surpassed 104,000 on Wednesday, as the outbreak puts pressure on the demand for medicines, whose prices have soared in recent days.

* Ecuador's largest city allowed some businesses to reopen following a fall in daily deaths from the coronavirus pandemic that had for weeks required the city to remain in quarantine. * Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday registered 2,248 new infections and an additional 424 fatalities, a record one-day death toll.

* Bolivian authorities fired the health minister and opened an investigation of potential corruption over allegations that officials bought ventilators at inflated prices. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The city of Wuhan in China conducted 887,321 tests on May 20, the local health authority said on Thursday, compared with 856,128 a day earlier. * Japan will offer medical and financial support to developing countries, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

* Thousands of Indonesians made a late dash to leave Jakarta for their hometowns this week, as the country reported its biggest daily jump in cases, bringing the total confirmed number to 20,162. * Malaysia reported 35 new coronavirus cases at an immigration detention centre on Thursday, after authorities rounded up undocumented migrants this month in areas under lockdown.

* Infections in Pakistan trended higher in recent days and were approaching 50,000, with total deaths crossing 1,000 as the country lifted its lockdown. * Travel restrictions are causing labour shortages at Malaysia's palm plantations, officials said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa could see up to 50,000 coronavirus deaths and as many as 3 million infections by the end of the year, scientific models showed on Thursday.

* Around 10,000 Iranian health workers have been infected, ILNA news agency reported. * The International Monetary Fund approved a $396 million loan to Jordan to address pressing financing needs.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Equity markets slipped on Thursday on concerns about the long-term impact of the coronavirus and simmering U.S.-China tensions, though those worries couldn't stop oil prices from marching to a 2-1/2 month high.

* The Spanish government will raise its net borrowing on financial markets to 130 billion euros in 2020 to pay for coronavirus-linked spending. * The International Air Transport Association said the pandemic could cost Middle Eastern airlines $24 billion and African airlines $6 billion.

* Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell to the lowest in a decade in April as the outbreak began to hit demand. (Compiled by Anna Rzhevkina, Krishna Chandra Eluri and Devika Syamnath; Edited by Tomasz Janowski, Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)