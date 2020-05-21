Singapore's health ministry confirms 448 new coronavirus cases, one more death

Singapore's health ministry confirms 448 new coronavirus cases, one more deathReuters | Singapore | Updated: 21-05-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 20:04 IST
Singapore's health ministry said on Thursday it confirmed another 448 coronavirus cases, taking the city-state's tally of infections to 29,812.
Most of the newly reported cases are from migrant-worker dormitories, the health ministry said. Singapore reported one more death, a citizen of the city-state, taking the virus-related death toll to 23.
