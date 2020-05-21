Left Menu
Maha: 3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Jalna; tally at 44

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 21-05-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 20:43 IST
Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Jalna district, while three patients were discharged following their recovery on Thursday, an official said. The district's tally of COVID-19 cases reached 44 after three persons tested positive for the infection on Thursday, district civil surgeon Madhukar Rathod said.

The three infected persons had travelled to their native place Wadgaon Wakhri in Ambad tehsil from Mumbai and had complained of cough and fever, he said. Meanwhile, three COVID-19 patients were discharged from the district government hospital, following their recovery on Thursday, he said.

Of the 44 cases reported in the district so far, 10 patients have recovered from the infection, he added..

