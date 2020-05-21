Left Menu
COVID-19 cases crosses 300 mark in Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-05-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 22:29 IST
Twenty-two more persons on Thursday tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to 303, including 147 infected migrants, in Jharkhand. Out of the total number of cases, 164 are active while 136 people recovered from the infection in the state, a government bulletin said here.

The Director of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr D K Singh, said nine out of 703 swab samples tested at RIMS during the day tested positive to COVID-19 while the rest were negative cases. Among those testing positive Thursday, two belong to Koderma while seven others hail from Ranchi districts Chanho-Mandar.

Thirteen other people found infected are from different districts. With 40 active COVID-19 positive cases, Garhwa tops the list followed by Hazaribag (30 active cases), Ranchi (19), Rast Singhbhum (16) and Giridih (15) among others, the bulletin said.

Five out of a total 24 districts in Jharkhand have no positive patient, it said..

