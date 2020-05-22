Healthcare workers in Britain and Thailand have started taking part in a trial to determine whether two anti-malarial drugs can prevent COVID-19, including one that U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * More than 5.03 million people have been reported to have been infected globally and 328,469 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 1552 GMT on Thursday.

EUROPE * Britain said it had agreed to acquire over 10 million coronavirus antibody tests from Roche and Abbott which would be rolled out to health and care workers from next week.

* British health secretary Matt Hancock said he was confident that a COVID-19 track and trace system would be operating by June 1, allowing lockdown rules to be eased without risking a spike in infections. * Austria plans a hefty expansion of its coronavirus testing just to screen hotel staff, in the hope of luring Germans and other tourists this summer and banishing the uncomfortable memory of a massive outbreak at a fashionable ski resort.

AMERICAS * A quarter of Americans have little or no interest in taking a coronavirus vaccine, a poll found, with some voicing concern that the record pace at which vaccine candidates are being developed could compromise safety.

* The United States has secured almost a third of AstraZeneca's one billion possible COVID-19 vaccine doses by pledging up to $1.2 billion. * Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said he will sign off on Thursday or Friday a 60 billion-real ($10.72 billion) federal aid program for states and cities hit by coronavirus, but asked governors for support freezing public sector pay increases.

ASIA-PACIFIC * The city of Wuhan in China conducted 887,321 tests on May 20, the local health authority said on Thursday, compared with 856,128 a day earlier.

* Japan will offer medical and financial support to developing countries, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said. * Ticket pricing restrictions, protective suits and goggles for flight attendants and no food served on board planes are among the rules proposed by India's civil aviation ministry as it prepares to resume domestic flying within days.

* Thousands of Indonesians made a late dash to leave Jakarta for their hometowns this week, as the country reported its biggest daily jump in cases, bringing the total confirmed number to 20,162. * Infections in Pakistan trended higher in recent days and were approaching 50,000, with total deaths crossing 1,000 as the country lifted its lockdown.

* Travel restrictions are causing labour shortages at Malaysia's palm plantations, officials said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa could see up to 50,000 coronavirus deaths and as many as 3 million infections by the end of the year, scientific models showed on Thursday. * Lebanon's Health Ministry reported 63 new cases, the largest single-day increase since the outbreak of the pandemic.

* Crossings used by thousands of Cypriots daily between the Turkish and Greek Cypriot sides of the divided island and sealed shut by the coronavirus lockdown will gradually start reopening from June 8. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Global equities slid on Thursday on concerns about the long-term impact of the new coronavirus and renewed U.S.-China tensions, though oil markets ignored those worries and marched to a 2-1/2 month highs. * Millions more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, pointing to a second wave of layoffs in industries not initially impacted by closures caused by the pandemic.

* Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell to the lowest in a decade in April as the outbreak began to hit demand.