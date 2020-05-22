Brazil suffers record 1,188 daily coronavirus deaths

Brazil suffers record 1,188 daily coronavirus deathsReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 22-05-2020 04:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 04:12 IST
Brazil registered a record of 1,188 daily coronavirus deaths on Thursday, with more than 20,000 total fatalities from the coronavirus outbreak, the Health Ministry said.
Brazil now has 310,087 confirmed cases, the ministry said, just a few thousand fewer than world No. 2 hot spot Russia, which trails the United States.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Brazil
- Health Ministry
- United States
ALSO READ
Russia reports new record daily rise in coronavirus cases
Russia reports record spike in daily virus cases
Energy Minister of Russia briefs Minister Pradhan on recent OPEC+ deal
Russia overtakes Germany and France in coronavirus case numbers after record daily rise
Belarus strips Russian reporters of accreditation amid virus