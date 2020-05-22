Left Menu
Brazil suffers record 1,188 daily coronavirus deaths

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 22-05-2020 04:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 04:12 IST
Brazil registered a record of 1,188 daily coronavirus deaths on Thursday, with more than 20,000 total fatalities from the coronavirus outbreak, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil now has 310,087 confirmed cases, the ministry said, just a few thousand fewer than world No. 2 hot spot Russia, which trails the United States.

