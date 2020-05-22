Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 3:12 p.m.

Singapore reports 614 new coronavirus infections as total number of cases crosses 30,000-mark. The Railways has ferried 31 lakh migrants on board 2,317 Shramik Special trains since May 1, official data says.

2:56 p.m. Quarantine is mandatory for domestic air travellers, Kerala government says.

2:37 p.m. COVID death toll in Delhi climbs to 208 with the highest spike of 660 cases, taking total number of infected people to over 12,000.

2:36 p.m. Policeman recovers from COVID-19 in HP.

2:27 p.m. Ten Indian nationals in Singapore charged with breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

2:18 p.m. Yoga and meditation, a COVID volunteer certificate course, and voluntary contribution in different activities with a daily stipend are a few things that the people returning to Odisha can do in around 15,000 quarantine centres during their isolation period.

2:15 p.m. Karnataka reports 105 new COVID-19 cases with the number of active infected people crossing 1,000.

2:15 p.m. Nepal reports 30 new coronavirus cases with total infections at 487.

2:07 p.m. Pune hospital to use new drug for COVID-19 treatment.

1:59 p.m. Two more people test COVID-19 positive in Tripura as state's tally rises to 175.

1:47 p.m. After being stranded for nearly two months in Jordan due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, a 58-member Malayalam film crew, including noted actor Prithviraj, arrived in Kochi by a special Air India flight.

1:21 p.m. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will take charge as the chairman of the 34-member WHO Executive Board.

1:17 p.m. The Tamil Nadu government allows auto and cycle-rickshaws to ply across the state from May 23, except in Chennai, with conditions including a cap on passengers.

1:11 p.m. NDRF Sub-Inspector reports COVID-19 positive, marking first case in federal contingency force.

12:51 p.m. Four persons test positive for COVID-19 in Assam as state's total rises to 214.

12:36 p.m. Rajasthan records another COVID-19 death, and 54 new cases of coronavirus.

12:33 p.m. Airlines prepare to resume domestic operations with measures like providing protective gear for crew, and aircraft deep cleaning every 24 hours.

12:14 p.m. Pakistan's COVID-19 cases go past 50,000 with record 2,603 new patients.

11:40 a.m. Indore records 76 more coronavirus cases as the district tally rises to 2,850.

11:22 a.m. GDP growth in 2020-21 likely to in negative, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

10:55 a.m. Assam health minister says the state will adopt 'ruthless quarantine strategy with a humane heart' to check coronavirus spread.

RBI extends moratorium on loans for another three months till August amidst pandemic. 10:45 a.m.

Twenty three more test COVID-19 positive in Nashik district, with the district tally rising to 890. 10:30 a.m.

India records biggest single-day spike of 6,088 COVID-19 cases with death toll mounting to 3,583. 10:07 a.m.

China introduces new security bill in parliament to tighten controls over Hong Kong. 9:36 a.m.

PM Narendra Modi leaves for West Bengal to assess cyclone impact. 6:38 a.m.

The COVID-19 pandemic has proven that America must be a manufacturing nation, US President Donald Trump says declaring the goal of making his country the world's premier pharmacy, drug store, and medical manufacturer. 5:54 a.m.

Coronavirus came from China, and the US is not going to take it lightly, says US President Donald Trump..

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

