Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 15:22 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 3:12 p.m.
Singapore reports 614 new coronavirus infections as total number of cases crosses 30,000-mark. The Railways has ferried 31 lakh migrants on board 2,317 Shramik Special trains since May 1, official data says.
2:56 p.m. Quarantine is mandatory for domestic air travellers, Kerala government says.
2:37 p.m. COVID death toll in Delhi climbs to 208 with the highest spike of 660 cases, taking total number of infected people to over 12,000.
2:36 p.m. Policeman recovers from COVID-19 in HP.
2:27 p.m. Ten Indian nationals in Singapore charged with breaching COVID-19 restrictions.
2:18 p.m. Yoga and meditation, a COVID volunteer certificate course, and voluntary contribution in different activities with a daily stipend are a few things that the people returning to Odisha can do in around 15,000 quarantine centres during their isolation period.
2:15 p.m. Karnataka reports 105 new COVID-19 cases with the number of active infected people crossing 1,000.
2:15 p.m. Nepal reports 30 new coronavirus cases with total infections at 487.
2:07 p.m. Pune hospital to use new drug for COVID-19 treatment.
1:59 p.m. Two more people test COVID-19 positive in Tripura as state's tally rises to 175.
1:47 p.m. After being stranded for nearly two months in Jordan due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, a 58-member Malayalam film crew, including noted actor Prithviraj, arrived in Kochi by a special Air India flight.
1:21 p.m. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will take charge as the chairman of the 34-member WHO Executive Board.
1:17 p.m. The Tamil Nadu government allows auto and cycle-rickshaws to ply across the state from May 23, except in Chennai, with conditions including a cap on passengers.
1:11 p.m. NDRF Sub-Inspector reports COVID-19 positive, marking first case in federal contingency force.
12:51 p.m. Four persons test positive for COVID-19 in Assam as state's total rises to 214.
12:36 p.m. Rajasthan records another COVID-19 death, and 54 new cases of coronavirus.
12:33 p.m. Airlines prepare to resume domestic operations with measures like providing protective gear for crew, and aircraft deep cleaning every 24 hours.
12:14 p.m. Pakistan's COVID-19 cases go past 50,000 with record 2,603 new patients.
11:40 a.m. Indore records 76 more coronavirus cases as the district tally rises to 2,850.
11:22 a.m. GDP growth in 2020-21 likely to in negative, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
10:55 a.m. Assam health minister says the state will adopt 'ruthless quarantine strategy with a humane heart' to check coronavirus spread.
RBI extends moratorium on loans for another three months till August amidst pandemic. 10:45 a.m.
Twenty three more test COVID-19 positive in Nashik district, with the district tally rising to 890. 10:30 a.m.
India records biggest single-day spike of 6,088 COVID-19 cases with death toll mounting to 3,583. 10:07 a.m.
China introduces new security bill in parliament to tighten controls over Hong Kong. 9:36 a.m.
PM Narendra Modi leaves for West Bengal to assess cyclone impact. 6:38 a.m.
The COVID-19 pandemic has proven that America must be a manufacturing nation, US President Donald Trump says declaring the goal of making his country the world's premier pharmacy, drug store, and medical manufacturer. 5:54 a.m.
Coronavirus came from China, and the US is not going to take it lightly, says US President Donald Trump..
