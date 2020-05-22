27,55,714 COVID-19 tests done so far: ICMR

A total of 27,55,714 COVID-19 tests have been done so far in the country, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) head scientist Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar here on Friday. "27,55,714 coronavirus tests have been done till 1 pm today. 18,287 tests were done in private labs," said Dr Gangakhedkar during a press conference here.

Dr Gangakhedkar further said that Friday was the fourth day when more than one lakh tests have been done in one day. "Out of these one lakh tests, 85,542 tests were conducted at 401 government labs, and the rest 18,287 were done at 178 private labs," he added. (ANI)