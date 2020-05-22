Cricket-South Africa plan for resumption by isolating players in bio-bubble

Cricket South Africa (CSA) plan to isolate players and support staff in a "bio-bubble" to minimize their exposure to COVID-19 and hasten a return to play. CSA has studied the best practices used by the German Bundesliga, which resumed last weekend and hope to implement them when India is scheduled to visit for three lucrative Twenty20 Internationals in late August.

But the tour remains in doubt as government models suggest the virus could peak in South Africa during August or September. It poses the question of how to minimize exposure for players, coaches, and support staff.

Team doctor Shuaib Manjra said they have worked on a plan, have also liaised with the cricket boards in England and Australia. "The bio-bubble would be a sanitized cricket biosphere with strict entry standards and limited movement out of this cordon," he told reporters via a teleconference.

"This will require regular testing of all of those within the bubble. "We want to create a sanitized cricket eco-system that will ensure we account for the entire chain of operations that are sanitized and grant protection to all role-players.

"We have drawn from our colleagues in England and Australia, and we have learned from (soccer's) La Liga and the Bundesliga," Manjra said they are facing unknown risk factors, including what effect COVID-19 has on the health of infected athletes once they have recovered.

"What is the impact of intense physical activity on players infected with COVID-19 when they return to play? "What happens when one of our player's contracts COVID-19, and I have no doubt that many wills. When are they safe to return to play and what are the (health) risks to them when they do? We need to understand this."

All South African sports are preparing to petition the government to allow them to renew activities, with the country still under a tight lockdown.