COVID-19: 2 test positive, Latur count reaches 73

COVID-19: 2 test positive, Latur count reaches 73PTI | Latur | Updated: 22-05-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 18:15 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases inLatur in Maharashtra reached 73 on Friday after two peopletested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said
While one case was of man from Labour Colony localityhere with a travel history to Bidar in neighbouring Karnataka,the other was from hotspot Udgir, said Vilasrao DeshmukhGovernment Medical Science Institute head of virology Dr VijayChincholkar
The number of active cases in the district is 35 as 36people have been discharged and two have died of theinfection, he said.
