Migrant worker self immolates at quarantine centre in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, hospitalised
A migrant worker, who was quarantined at a centre here in Gaighat Block, tried to immolate himself and is now hospitalised, said District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh on Friday.ANI | Muzaffarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:01 IST
A migrant worker, who was quarantined at a centre here in Gaighat Block, tried to immolate himself and is now hospitalised, said District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh on Friday. Singh said that Anand Singh, 34, attempted to immolate himself on Thursday night because of personal issues.
"Anand Singh, who tried to immolate himself, is a resident of Purnia district. He had come from Mumbai. He came here to his in-laws' house. His in-laws instructed him to be under quarantine and then come to their house. Then he came to the quarantine centre. A total of 49 people are quarantined there," Chandrashekhar Singh told ANI. "People living with him in the quarantine centre have said that he usually talked to his relatives over the phone and he had a fight too. Today morning, we got to know that he tried to immolate himself. It is not because there is some problem at the quarantine centre but because of family and personal issues," he added.
The DM further said that the man is hospitalised at Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) here in a critical condition. He is under treatment now. According to the latest update of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 1,982 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bihar, including 593 cured and discharged/migrated and 11 deaths. (ANI)
