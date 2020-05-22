100-year-old COVID-19 patient in Indore recovers
A 100-year-old woman, who had tested positive for coronavirus, has recovered in Indore.ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:31 IST
A 100-year-old woman, who had tested positive for coronavirus, has recovered in Indore. "A 100-year-old woman named Chanda Bai has been discharged from Aurobindo Hospital, Indore. She was able to recover as she did not have any co-morbidity," Dr Amit Malakar, coronavirus Nodal Officer, Indore, told ANI.
He said that six people in her family had tested COVID-19 positive of which five have recovered. The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged after being cured in Indore is 1280 till May 21. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indore